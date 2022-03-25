Travis Tritt, Aaron Lewis Ready To Rock The Stage in Rochester This Summer

Two Country music stars are set to take the stage at the Mayo Civic Center Arena in Rochester this summer.

Announced today, Travis Tritt and Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners are set to perform on Friday, August 12th.

Travis Tritt Has Been Rocking For Three Decades

Even three decades after Tritt launched his music career, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to stay true and relevant to country music fans across the globe. The Georgia native incorporates his lifelong influences of Southern rock, blues, and gospel into this country during a honk-tonk apprenticeship that led him to Warner Bros in 1989.

Tritt's albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, have amassed more than 30 million in career album sales, two GRAMMY® Awards, four CMA Awards, an invitation to become a member of the world’s famous Grand Ole Opry and a devoted

fan base that fills venues coast-to-coast.

Travis Tritt is dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the early ‘90s. Among his 12 studio albums and numerous charted singles are nineteen Top 10 hits, including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter” and “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.” Tritt’s talents, however, are not limited to music as

he has also appeared in numerous feature films and TV shows throughout his extraordinary career.

Aaron Lewis Is Back to His Country Roots

Aaron Lewis grew up in Vermont, listening to his grandparents' country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum front-man and founder of Staind to return to his origins and since has quietly made an impact on country music without flexing to let everyone know what a big deal he is.

With a decade invested in a genre that’s seen him record with George Jones, Charlie Daniels, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Mickey Raphael, the Cox Family, Ben Haggard and Dan Tyminski and producer Buddy Cannon, he has claimed two #1 Billboard Country Album debuts for his albums Town Line and Sinner. Lewis’ single “Am I The Only One,” debuted on Billboard’s #1 Hot Country Song,” only the 9th time a debut has topped the chart since 1958. The hard-touring, workingman’s star’s latest album Frayed at Both Ends was released in January of 2022, his most personal and unplugged work.

Tickets Go On Sale April 1st

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. Tickets start at $40.00 plus fees.