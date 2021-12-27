We'd all liked to think we work for one of the best companies around, but only a select few of us can actually say they've got the proof to back it up.

Human resources technology and analysis company Glassdoor looked at more than 100 million employee reviews to compile their list of the 50 best places to work in America.

On that list are three companies that have Sioux Falls locations.

Seventh overall on the national list is Delta Airlines.

The Atlanta-based company was founded in 1929 and Sioux Falls is one of 325 destinations served worldwide.

At number-33 is Keller Williams.

The Austin, Texas-based real estate company has more than 980 locations around the globe, including an office in Sioux Falls.

The other top company with locations in South Dakota's largest city is Hilton Hotels, which is 45th on the list.

Hilton has six properties in Sioux Falls, including two Garden Inns, two Hampton Inns, a Home2 Suites, and Homewood Suites.

