Two Minnesota Cities Post the Best Unemployment Rates in America
As a nation, we are seeing fewer and fewer people out of work.
The latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that 3.3 percent of Americans were without work in September of 2022, which is an improvement of nearly 1.5 percent from the previous September's unemployment rate (4.6%).
The news is even better in two Minnesota cities.
In September 2022, Mankato-North Mankato had the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 1.3 percent. The next lowest rates were in Columbia, Missouri, and Fargo - each at 1.4 percent each.
Yuma, Arizona, had the highest rate - 17.1 percent.
As for the biggest cities in the country, the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington market tied with Salt Lake City, Utah with the lowest unemployment rates in America - 1.9 percent each.
Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada had the highest rate - 5.3 percent.