UPDATE: Tasha’s Magic Pumpkin Died

It is a sad day.

You may remember previously when I told you all about my Magic Pumpkin (pictured above). I bought it for Halloween in 2020 and it never rotted! It lasted all the way through Halloween of 2021!

Well, this last weekend, I was rearranging and cleaning up to put out Christmas decor and when I touched Magic Pumpkin, it wasn't good!

It was soft and mushy! Oh no!

Upon further inspection, it had more than one brown spot and was overall not in good shape (pictured below).

It was time to say goodbye to Magic Pumpkin.

I had previously said of Magic Pumpkin, "This lil' white pumpkin has become a sort of symbol for me. A symbol to be resilient, strong, and tough, yet flexible and learn to adapt to your changing surroundings." I guess that is all out the window now!

Don't be too upset for me, though.

Not that anything could ever replace Magic Pumpkin, but I got a new succulent to fill the void.

I've never had a succulent before. All I know is don't water it too much and lots of sun.

Fun fact: succulents get their name because they are drought-friendly plants which means they really suck up water and reserve it and the literal definition of succulent is full of juice or juicy! Totally makes sense.

One website says this of succulents, "Because of their special ability to retain water, succulents tend to thrive in warm, dry climates and don't mind a little neglect. This makes them well adapted to indoor growing and ideal for people desiring low-maintenance houseplants."

I think we'll get along just fine.

Wish me luck!

Goodbye to Magic Pumpkin

