UPDATED: Iowa Speedway Will FINALLY Host NASCAR Cup Series Race

'Drivers, start your engines' has never sounded as good as it will next year at the Iowa Speedway in Newton. NASCAR is bringing its top series, the Cup Series, to the Hawkeye State.

Monday morning, the Office of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a late-morning Tuesday press conference in which the governor would announce "a new major sports and entertainment event to be held in Iowa in 2024."

Hours later, rumors began to surface that NASCAR was coming to the Iowa Speedway next year. That has now been confirmed by both The Athletic and WHO-TV 13.

The Athletic says the Iowa Speedway website "briefly listed a "2024 NASCAR Weekend" for the Cup Series on (Sunday) June 16, 2024, before it was removed Monday." According to The Athletic, sources also have confirmed a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway the day before (Saturday, June 15).

Will this NASCAR weekend feature live performers like the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend has the last two years? There was no mention of that during Tuesday morning's press conference.

One thing we know for sure, Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend will stick for 2024. Tickets went on sale to the general public today (October 2) for the event that will be held at Iowa Speedway from July 12 through 14.

Starting ticket prices for next year's Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend are much lower than they were for 2023. Tickets for Saturday, which includes an evening race that will be televised by NBC, start at $75. Sunday tickets start at $5. Concert performers have not yet been announced.

At a Tuesday morning press conference, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and officials from NASCAR made the official announcement that the NASCAR Cup Series will race at Iowa Speedway in 2024. The reveal also included the uncovering of an Iowa-Speedway-themed car.

The weekend at Iowa Speedway will include an ARCA Menards Series Race on Friday, June 14. NASCAR Xfinity Series will run on Saturday, June 15, and on Sunday, it's the NASCAR Cup Series. The NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series races will both be televised by USA Network. The Xfinity Series race will start at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the Cup Series race starting Sunday evening at 6 p.m. The Iowa Corn Promotion Board was announced as the entitlement partner for "2024 Summer NASCAR Weekend".

Race fans can make a $25 deposit to receive priority access before tickets go on sale to the general public. You can do that here.

Next year, Iowa Speedway's 18th, the .875-mile oval designed by Rusty Wallace will host NASCAR's top series. Finally.

