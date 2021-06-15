US Olympic Team to Face WNBA players in Vegas All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will hold its All-Star Game in Las Vegas on July 14 pitting the U.S. women’s national team that will play in the Olympics against some of the league’s best players.

Voting for the WNBA’s team, which starts Tuesday, will be determined from a pool chosen by fans, players and media members. Players can vote for themselves.

Coaches will chose the 12-player WNBA team from the top 36 vote-getters who aren’t on the U.S. Olympic team. Coaches can’t vote for their own players.

The game, sponsored by AT&T, is another way the league is celebrating its 25th season. This is the first time that the league has held an All-Star Game in an Olympic year since 2000. The WNBA played an exhibition in New York in 2004 at Radio City Music Hall, but it wasn’t considered an All-Star Game.

Get our free mobile app

The 12-member U.S. Olympic team roster hasn’t been announced yet, but is expected to be released later this month. They will hold a training camp in Las Vegas prior to departing for Tokyo.