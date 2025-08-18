The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program added a big game on the future schedule on Monday.

The program announced that they will soon be participating in the 'Vegas Kickoff Classic' and will open the season in Sin City in 2029.

LAS VEGAS — South Dakota State football's 2029 season opener will be unlike any other as the Jackrabbits have been selected to face Montana in the Vegas Kickoff Classic.

Slated for Labor Day weekend, the game between the Jackrabbits and Grizzlies will be played at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Vegas Kickoff Classic is owned and operated by ESPN. Exact game dates, times and networks will be announced at a later time.

"This is a great way to showcase what the FCS is all about," SDSU head coach Dan Jackson said. "We're looking forward to the opportunity to play a big-time opponent in what will be a first-class environment and memorable experience for our players and fans."

SDSU and Montana have previously played 10 times, with the Grizzlies holding an 8-2 lead in the all-time series. The Jackrabbits have won the last two meetings, both of which were in postseason play — a 23-3 victory in the national championship game in Frisco, Texas, to cap a perfect 2023 season, followed by a 35-18 win at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in the second round of the FCS playoffs in 2024. SDSU won back-to-back national titles in 2022 and 2023, while Montana claimed FCS championships in 1995 and 2001.

The 2029 Vegas Kickoff Classic will mark the second matchup in the event between FCS powers. North Dakota State and Montana State will meet in one of two Vegas Kickoff Classic games in 2027, along with a meeting between Miami (Fla.) and Utah.

"Labor Day, Las Vegas, College Football — it's the perfect trifecta to celebrate the start of the season, said ESPN Vice President of Events Clint Overby. "Las Vegas continues to attract high-caliber events and ESPN is proud to work with these great programs and our local partners to kick off the upcoming seasons."

The inaugural Vegas Kickoff Classic was played in 2021, with BYU defeating Arizona, 24-16. The 2024 game in which USC defeated LSU, 27-20, drew a stadium-record 63,969 fans.

"After the record-breaking success of our season-opening game last year, it is exciting to announce these future matchups featuring brand-new markets for us with famously passionate fanbases," said John Saccenti, executive director of the Vegas Kickoff Classic and Las Vegas Bowl. "We look to make this an annual event, and we are already working on more matchups to announce."

Steve Hill, Chief Executive Officer, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, added: "Las Vegas has firmly established itself as the premier destination for the biggest moments in sports, and the Vegas Kickoff Classic builds on that reputation. These future matchups demonstrate our city's ability to host marquee events that not only showcase top-tier athletics but also create unique experiences and lasting memories for athletes, fans, and visitors alike."

Source: GoJacks.com

