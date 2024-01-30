South Dakota, Area Colleges Well Represented on Super Bowl Rosters

There are local angles to every big game in the sports landscape, but this year might be the most representation the Dakotas and surrounding areas have had in the big game.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs tussle in Vegas a week from Sunday, and it's time now that we meet the area collegiate athletes on both rosters.

First, for the Chiefs, there are a total of 8 players with a tie to the general area, with a few pretty darn close to home.

Kansas City Chiefs

Active Roster

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah - Kansas State

CB Ekow Boye-Doe - Kansas State

LB Nick Bolton - Missouri

QB Blaine Gabbert - Missouri

LB Jack Cochrane - South Dakota

 

Practice Squad

S Tyree Gillespie - Missouri

QB Chris Oladokun - South Dakota State

DL Mike Pennel - CSU-Pueblo

 

The 49ers also have 8 area collegiate athletes on their roster or practice squad:

San Francisco 49ers

Active Roster

OL Ben Bartch - St. John's (MN)

S Tashaun Gipson Sr. - Wyoming

LB Randy Gregory - Nebraska

TE George Kittle - Iowa

CB Isaiah Oliver - Colorado

QB Brock Purdy - Iowa State

 

Practice Squad

OL Sebastian Gutierrez - Minot State

DL Spencer Waege - North Dakota State

 

Kickoff to this year's big game is set for 5:30 on CBS on Sunday, February 11th.

Don't miss out on the next week and half's worth of coverage with Overtime on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO! Overtime with Bert Remien airs weekdays 11-1 on ESPN Sioux Falls.

Sources: Chiefs.com - Roster and 49ers.com - Roster

