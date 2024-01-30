South Dakota, Area Colleges Well Represented on Super Bowl Rosters
There are local angles to every big game in the sports landscape, but this year might be the most representation the Dakotas and surrounding areas have had in the big game.
The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs tussle in Vegas a week from Sunday, and it's time now that we meet the area collegiate athletes on both rosters.
First, for the Chiefs, there are a total of 8 players with a tie to the general area, with a few pretty darn close to home.
Kansas City Chiefs
Active Roster
DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah - Kansas State
CB Ekow Boye-Doe - Kansas State
LB Nick Bolton - Missouri
QB Blaine Gabbert - Missouri
LB Jack Cochrane - South Dakota
Practice Squad
S Tyree Gillespie - Missouri
QB Chris Oladokun - South Dakota State
DL Mike Pennel - CSU-Pueblo
The 49ers also have 8 area collegiate athletes on their roster or practice squad:
San Francisco 49ers
Active Roster
OL Ben Bartch - St. John's (MN)
S Tashaun Gipson Sr. - Wyoming
LB Randy Gregory - Nebraska
TE George Kittle - Iowa
CB Isaiah Oliver - Colorado
QB Brock Purdy - Iowa State
Practice Squad
OL Sebastian Gutierrez - Minot State
DL Spencer Waege - North Dakota State
Kickoff to this year's big game is set for 5:30 on CBS on Sunday, February 11th.
Don't miss out on the next week and half's worth of coverage with Overtime on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO! Overtime with Bert Remien airs weekdays 11-1 on ESPN Sioux Falls.
Sources: Chiefs.com - Roster and 49ers.com - Roster
Worst Places to Live in South Dakota
5 Words That'll Help You Sound Like a South Dakotan
Gallery Credit: Andy Gott
How Much Does a Wedding Cost in South Dakota?
Gallery Credit: Chuck Wood