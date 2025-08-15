Sixteen Former Jackrabbits Currently on Wash. State Roster
When Jimmy Rogers departed Brookings to take the Head Coaching position at Washington State this offseason, several current and future Jackrabbit playmakers opted to join him.
It's commonplace in this era of college football for players and recruits to follow coaches to new schools, and in total there are 16 former Jackrabbits on the current Washington State roster.
Here's a look at the former Jackrabbits now out in Pullman with Coach Rogers:
RS-Fr Linebacker Anthony Palano
RS-Sr Running Back Angel Johnson
RS-Sr Safety Tucker Large
5th-Yr Cornerback Colby Humphrey
RS-Fr Running Back Maxwell Woods
5th-Yr Linebacker Caleb Francl
RS-So Running Back Kirby Vorhees
RS-Fr Linebacker Carsten Reynolds
FS-Sr Safety Matthew Durrance
RS-Sr Safety Cale Reeder
RS-Fr Safety Trey Ridley
RS-Fr Kicker Jack Stevens
RS-Fr Fernando Lecuona
RS-Fr Offensive Lineman Nick Bakken
RS-Fr Tight End Beau Baker
RS-SR Defensive Tackle Max Baloun
--
The Washington State Cougar football programs opens up the 2025 campaign against Idaho at home on Saturday, August 30th.
Source: WSUCougars.com
