When Jimmy Rogers departed Brookings to take the Head Coaching position at Washington State this offseason, several current and future Jackrabbit playmakers opted to join him.

It's commonplace in this era of college football for players and recruits to follow coaches to new schools, and in total there are 16 former Jackrabbits on the current Washington State roster.

Here's a look at the former Jackrabbits now out in Pullman with Coach Rogers:

Get our free mobile app

RS-Fr Linebacker Anthony Palano

RS-Sr Running Back Angel Johnson

RS-Sr Safety Tucker Large

5th-Yr Cornerback Colby Humphrey

RS-Fr Running Back Maxwell Woods

5th-Yr Linebacker Caleb Francl

READ MORE: Little League World Series Highlights Sioux Falls' Strong Start

RS-So Running Back Kirby Vorhees

RS-Fr Linebacker Carsten Reynolds

FS-Sr Safety Matthew Durrance

RS-Sr Safety Cale Reeder

RS-Fr Safety Trey Ridley

RS-Fr Kicker Jack Stevens

RS-Fr Fernando Lecuona

RS-Fr Offensive Lineman Nick Bakken

RS-Fr Tight End Beau Baker

RS-SR Defensive Tackle Max Baloun

--

The Washington State Cougar football programs opens up the 2025 campaign against Idaho at home on Saturday, August 30th.

Source: WSUCougars.com

Which MVFC Football Programs Have Won the Most Conference Titles? Gallery Credit: Bert Remien