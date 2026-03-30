Tucker Kraft was rapidly ascending into one of the best young Tight Ends in the NFL before a season-ending knee injury last season.

The Timber Lake, South Dakota native and former Jackrabbit standout was on a torrid pace last season prior to his injury, and is surely itching to return to the field.

On Sunday, Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur commented on the former Jackrabbit star's recovery.

Get our free mobile app

Per Acme Packing Company:

It’ll be great to have Tucker Kraft coming off his ACL injury. He’s been around quite a bit. Watching him train and rehab and go through that process, he’s gonna be a big focal point of our offense.” Kraft, who LaFleur said is “right on schedule” in his recovery, should provide a boost in his return. He was well on his way to a breakout with 489 receiving yards and six touchdowns through eight games when he tore his ACL, robbing Love of his trustiest target.

It's great news for the Packers and their fans, as they can begin to anticipate a return to the field for Kraft.

Last season, Kraft had 32 catches for 489 yards and 6 touchdowns in 8 games.

There's a good chance based on timeline that Kraft will be a full-go for Packer training camp in August.

Source: Acme Packing Company

The Last 10 Players to Be Taken #1 Overall in the NFL Draft Gallery Credit: Bert Remien