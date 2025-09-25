SDSU Alum Kraft Talks Packers Offensive Struggles, Injury Scare

SDSU Alum Kraft Talks Packers Offensive Struggles, Injury Scare

Getty Images

Tucker Kraft and the Green Bay Packers are out to a strong 2-1 start, and the defense has been the biggest reason why.

It's not a mystery that the Packers offense has underachieved, and the SDSU alum met the media on Thursday to address the slow start, as well as a recent injury scare.

Here are a few clips from Tucker's media availability Thursday.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

First, on his recent injury scare at practice last week:

And here's Kraft talking about the offensive sluggishness that has plagued the team in its first three games:

The Packers rank near the top of the league in most defensive categories through three games, while the offense comes in middle-of-the-pack.

Green Bay travels this weekend to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a Sunday Night Football matchup. Coverage begins at 7:00 on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: ByRyanWood on Twitter

The Last Ten Years of South Dakota Coyote Football

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Green Bay Packers All-Time Leading Passers

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Filed Under: Football, go jacks, Go Pack Go, Green Bay Packers, Jackrabbits, knee injury, NFL, Packers, South Dakota State, tight end, tucker kraft
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls