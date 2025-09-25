Tucker Kraft and the Green Bay Packers are out to a strong 2-1 start, and the defense has been the biggest reason why.

It's not a mystery that the Packers offense has underachieved, and the SDSU alum met the media on Thursday to address the slow start, as well as a recent injury scare.

Here are a few clips from Tucker's media availability Thursday.

First, on his recent injury scare at practice last week:

And here's Kraft talking about the offensive sluggishness that has plagued the team in its first three games:

The Packers rank near the top of the league in most defensive categories through three games, while the offense comes in middle-of-the-pack.

Green Bay travels this weekend to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a Sunday Night Football matchup. Coverage begins at 7:00 on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

