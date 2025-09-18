The Green Bay Packers are out to a tremendous start to the season, and so is veteran Tight End Tucker Kraft.

Just days after one of the biggest games of his pro career, the SDSU Jackrabbit alum reportedly went down in practice on Thursday with a knee injury.

There is apparently not a long-term concern with the injury, but it remains notable, especially for Sunday's game in Cleveland.

Get our free mobile app

Per Ian Rapoport:

Kraft and the Packers travel to take on the Browns at Noon on Sunday. Listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO.

Source: RapSheet on Twitter

The 16 South Dakota Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits in the NFL Gallery Credit: Bert Remien