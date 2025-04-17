Watch South Dakota Native Tucker Kraft Describe Draft Day

Tucker Kraft has emerged as one of the most exciting young Tight End's in the NFL, and he's set to enter year number three in the league.

As part of the leadup to this year's NFL Draft in Green Bay, the Packers released a video on social media featuring Timber Lake, South Dakota native Tucker Kraft and his draft day story.

Kraft was taken with the 78th pick in the third round back in 2023 and has immediately made a big impact on the Packers.

In his first two seasons, Kraft has proven to be a consistent mauler in the run game and has hauled in 81 catches for 1,062 yards and 9 touchdowns. This past season he finished with 7 touchdowns, which led the team.

Kraft was a standout in Brookings with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits from 2019-2022 and was a 2-time All-American and 2-time All-MVFC honoree. Kraft helped the Jackrabbits claim their first ever National Title back in 2022.

