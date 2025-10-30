After a near sack on Sunday Night Football a week ago, Steelers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers joked with Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons about buying his Green Bay-area home.

Apparently, it's under consideration by Micah Parsons enough to discuss the proposition with local media, but Parsons indicated that another Packer star has his eye on the property.

Packers Tight End Tucker Kraft has become a staple and a fan favorite in Green Bay, and he might soon be diving deep into local real estate.

While far from official, pass rusher Micah Parsons said Thursday that Kraft was 'considering' buying Rodgers' former residence:

Let the games begin! We'll see if any current Packers take a (Lambeau) leap at the opportunity to scoop up the former Quarterbacks home.

According to EssentiallySports, the house is pretty sweet:

...the property has a dedicated arcade room, an office/library, a poker room, a billiards room, and a brick theatre. Of course, the place also has a bar and a gourmet kitchen! Alongside this, the luxurious place offers four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There’s an indoor swimming pool to beat the heat and a hot tub when you just want to relax, as well as a sports facility to test your physical prowess.

We'll have to wait and see if and when any current Packers players make a bid on the home.

Kraft is in his third year with the Packers, and was a third-round pick of the team in the 2023 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State. This season, Kraft has hauled in 30 catches for 469 yards and 6 touchdowns through the team's first 7 games.

Kraft and the Packers play host to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Coverage begins at Noon on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Sources: Pro Football Reference (Stats), Matt Schneidman Twitter and EssentiallySports