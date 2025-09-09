Tucker Kraft caught the first touchdown of the season for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, bringing his career total to double digits.

He also was a part of a big-time victory for the team over the rival Lions, a game that had its moments.

Kraft was mic'd up for Sunday's contest, and its safe to say the over 3 minute long video is pure gold.

Here it is:

Kraft and the Packers dominated the physical Lions to the tune of a 27-13 win, and moved to 1-0 on the season.

Kraft finished the game with just 2 catches for 16 yards and a score but brings so much more to the table than just being a pass catcher.

The SDSU Jackrabbit alum now has 10 career touchdown catches, and has become a big part of the Packers production and identity on offense.

The Green Bay Packers play host to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football this week. Listen to the game beginning with coverage at 7:00 on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

