The Green Bay Packers officially placed veteran Tight End Tucker Kraft on injured reserve on Tuesday and have made a few additional moves at the position.

Before Tuesday, the only healthy Tight Ends on the active roster were Luke Musgrave and John FitzPatrick.

Now, the team has elevated an additional Tight End from the practice squad and also signed two other options to the practice squad.

Get our free mobile app

Here's what the Packers ended up doing at the position in the wake of the Tucker Kraft injury:

-Signed TE Josh Whyle to the active roster

-Signed TE McCallan Castles to the practice squad

-Signed TE Drake Dabney to the practice squad.

Whyle, 26, joined the Packers practice squad in late August following his release from the Titans roster at cutdowns.

Castles, 25, played his final year of college football at Tennessee, and has spent time in his young career with the Eagles, Chargers, and Rams.

Dabney, 23, played at both Baylor and TCU, and was most recently on the Tennessee Titans practice squad earlier this season.

Musgrave figures to play the biggest role in the absence of Kraft in the offense, and it the most accomplished pass catcher of the group. Whyle has 342 career receiving yards with a pair of scores over two seasons, and could easily make an impact. Lastly, FitzPatrick has been with the team for some time, but has primarily been utilized as a blocker.

The Green Bay Packers play host to the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 10. Catch live coverage of the game beginning at 7:00 on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Acme Packing Company