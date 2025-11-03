Tucker Kraft has rapidly ascended to one of the premier Tight Ends in the National Football League, but his 2025 season may have come to an end on Sunday.

The Packers fell in stunning fashion at home to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and their standout Tight End exited the game early with a knee injury.

The team is reportedly not optimistic about the injury, and his status the rest of the way remains in question.

**UPDATE: SDSU Alum Kraft Out for Season with Torn ACL

Per ESPN.com:

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers fear tight end Tucker Kraft tore his right ACL during Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers, a source told ESPN.

Kraft, the Packers' top pass catcher, suffered the injury in the third quarter and was ruled out of the game in the fourth. He is set to undergo additional testing Monday, according to Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

"It doesn't look good," LaFleur said shortly after the game. "It's going to be tough. But it's football. The other guys are going to have to step up."

Kraft appeared to injure the knee during a collision while blocking on a running play and was carted to the locker room after being examined on the sideline.

The third-year pro was coming off his best career game with seven catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns in last weekend's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He entered Sunday's game leading the Packers in catches (30), receiving yards (469) and touchdown catches (six).

He had two catches for 20 yards against the Panthers before his injury.

"Tuck means a lot," said Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who failed to throw a touchdown pass in a game for the first time this season. "I think his leadership role and then obviously his play on the field. He's been playing at a high level. We'll see what the injury is, but not having him out there for the rest of the game was huge. So, yeah, it's one of those situations, though. It's the next man up. We've got to find ways to keep playing at a high level without him out there."

First-round pick Matthew Golden also was ruled out during Sunday's game after suffering a shoulder injury in the third quarter, although there was no additional information about his status afterward. The rookie wide receiver had two catches for 9 yards before exiting.

The Packers also finished the game without starting left guard Aaron Banks, who suffered a stinger in the first half, and defensive tackle Colby Wooden (shoulder).

Green Bay's loss as a 13.5-point favorite was the largest upset of the season, according to ESPN BET. It was also the biggest upset in the NFL since the 2023 season. The Packers (5-2-1) have been favored in every game this season but also lost earlier this year as a 7.5-point favorite over the Browns in Week 3.

