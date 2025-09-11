The Minnesota Vikings exited week one with a big win and a lot of injuries.

Veteran Linebacker Blake Cashman and Running Back Ty Chandler were a pair of notable injuries in the wake of the game, and Coach Kevin O'Connell said they'd miss 'some time.'

Now, we know it will be at least four weeks, as the pair have been placed on injured reserve as of Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

Per ESPN.com:

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have lost linebacker Blake Cashman for at least a month because of a hamstring injury he suffered Monday night in the team's 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings placed Cashman, their primary defensive signal-caller, and running back/kick returner Ty Chandler (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining both for at least the next four games.

They are also watching the progress of safety Harrison Smith (personal health issue), left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion protocol), cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion protocol), tight end Josh Oliver (ankle) and center Ryan Kelly (toe) to see if any of them will be available for Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cashman suffered the injury while chasing Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams down the sideline Monday night. He is likely to be replaced in the starting lineup by veteran Eric Wilson, whom the Vikings signed as a free agent this offseason. The Vikings also signed tight end Nick Vannett from their practice squad, a possible indication about Oliver's availability.

Meanwhile, cornerback Tyrek Funderburk and linebacker Sione Takitaki were signed to the practice squad.

It's a big loss for Minnesota, as most will recall a stark difference in the Vikings defense last year when Cashman was sidelined.

The 29-year-old Cashman has been in the NFL since he was a 5th round pick of the Jets back in 2019 and has made 36 starts thus far in his career.

The Vikings play host to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football this weekend in Week 2 action.

Source: ESPN.com

Get our free mobile app