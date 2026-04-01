For the past few decades in both Men's Basketball and Football, the UNI Panthers had unrivaled stability in the coaching ranks.

Mark Farley guided the football program in Cedar Falls from 2001 until his recent retirement in 2024, while Ben Jacobsen led Men's hoops from 2006 until just last week.

Jacobsen is heading to Utah State to take over the Aggie Men's Basketball program, and UNI acted quickly to find a successor this week.

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Per ESPN.com:

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Kyle Green, who has had three stints as an assistant at Northern Iowa, will return to the Panthers as the head men's basketball coach after spending the past five years on Iowa State's staff.

The school on Wednesday announced Green as the successor to longtime coach Ben Jacobson, who left to take the Utah State job.

Northern Iowa athletic director Megan Franklin said Green, whose college coaching career spans more than 30 years across multiple NCAA divisions, agreed to a five-year contract. Terms were not disclosed.

Green was an assistant at Northern Iowa under Greg McDermott from 2001 to 2003 and from 2006 to 2011 and 2012 to 2021 under Jacobson. He was the head coach at Division III Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2011-12.

Northern Iowa won four Missouri Valley Conference tournaments and three regular-season championships with Green on the staff. He was with the Panthers during their 2010 Sweet 16 run that included upset wins over UNLV and top-seeded Kansas.

"This is more than just a school or job to me and my family," Green said. "It is a home. A place that has given so much more to our family than we could ever give back. A school with unparalleled history in men's basketball. A tradition built by hall of fame coaches in Eldon Miller, Greg McDermott and Ben Jacobson. Coaches who I am fortunate to say are also mentors of mine. I don't take the honor of carrying the torch forward lightly and cannot wait to get started."

In addition to Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Green has been a head coach at Division II schools Lewis University and Western Colorado.

Northern Iowa went 23-13 this season, won the Missouri Valley tournament and lost to St. John's in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Source: ESPN