The Minnesota Timberwolves and Wild are among the elite franchises at present in both the NBA and NHL.

While neither team has ever been to a finals series, they are both very well thought of entering the busy offseason ahead.

In the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes hoisted the Cup on Sunday Night for their first Championship in 20 years.

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The Canes are currently the favorite to repeat next season. Here's a look at the Top 10 in odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Carolina Hurricanes +700

Colorado Avalanche +800

Las Vegas Golden Knights +850

Florida Panthers +1100

Edmonton Oilers +1100

Tampa Bay Lightning +1200

Minnesota Wild +1400

Dallas Stars +1500

Ottawa Senators +1600

Montreal Canadiens +2200

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In the NBA, the Knicks just won their first title in 53 years, but aren't the favorites to win it all next year:

San Antonio Spurs +250

Oklahoma City Thunder +260

Boston Celtics +550

New York Knicks +650

Los Angeles Lakers +2800

Indiana Pacers +2800

Denver Nuggets +2800

Minnesota Timberwolves +3000

Detroit Pistons +3000

Cleveland Cavaliers +3500

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Next up on the calendar for both leagues is the draft. The NBA Draft is next week, running June 23rd through the 24th. The NHL Draft is June 26th and 27th.

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

The Last Ten Minnesota Twins Seasons Gallery Credit: Bert Remien