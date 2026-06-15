2027 Title Odds – Where Do the Wild & Wolves Rank?
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Wild are among the elite franchises at present in both the NBA and NHL.
While neither team has ever been to a finals series, they are both very well thought of entering the busy offseason ahead.
In the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes hoisted the Cup on Sunday Night for their first Championship in 20 years.
The Canes are currently the favorite to repeat next season. Here's a look at the Top 10 in odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:
Carolina Hurricanes +700
Colorado Avalanche +800
Las Vegas Golden Knights +850
Florida Panthers +1100
Edmonton Oilers +1100
Tampa Bay Lightning +1200
Minnesota Wild +1400
Dallas Stars +1500
Ottawa Senators +1600
Montreal Canadiens +2200
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In the NBA, the Knicks just won their first title in 53 years, but aren't the favorites to win it all next year:
San Antonio Spurs +250
Oklahoma City Thunder +260
Boston Celtics +550
New York Knicks +650
Los Angeles Lakers +2800
Indiana Pacers +2800
Denver Nuggets +2800
Minnesota Timberwolves +3000
Detroit Pistons +3000
Cleveland Cavaliers +3500
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Next up on the calendar for both leagues is the draft. The NBA Draft is next week, running June 23rd through the 24th. The NHL Draft is June 26th and 27th.
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
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