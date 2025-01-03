SDSU DC Jesse Bobbit Departs for Same Role at Washington State

When former South Dakota State Head Coach Jimmy Rogers accepted the position of Head Coach at Washington State, we knew there would be both staff and roster moves to follow.

One of the big dominoes to fall came on Friday morning, as defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit was named the defensive coordinator for the Cougars.

While not a surprise, it's another big change and big departure from the championship winning program up in Brookings.

Here's the official confirmation of the news from ESPN's Pete Thamel:

Per GoJacks.com, this will not be Bobbit's first time with the Cougar program:

A linebacker for the Jackrabbits from 2013-16, Bobbit began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at SDSU in 2019. He moved on to Washington State, where he was a defensive graduate assistant and quality control coach during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He primarily worked with the linebackers for a WSU program that earned a berth in the Sun Bowl during the 2021 campaign.

Bobbit guided the Jackrabbit defense beginning in 2023 and led the nation allowing just 9.3 points per game. The Jacks were nearly as impressive this season, allowing just 13.9 points per contest in a 12-3 finish to the campaign.

Sources: Pete Thamel Twitter and GoJacks

