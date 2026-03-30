We've seen tremendous growth of late in the willingness of teams in all sports to embrace playing in non-traditional venues.

That will be the case for the Nebraska Volleyball team this Fall, as they're reportedly set to play a game at Wrigley Field in September.

The marquee event comes on the heels of the tremendously successful Volleyball Day in Nebraska outdoor event back in 2023 at Nebraska's Memorial Stadium.

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Now, the program has announced that Wrigley Field is on the 2026 schedule for this September:

Here's more from Huskers.com:

The Nebraska volleyball program will play a match at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, on Sunday, Sept. 6 as part of the Big Ten/SEC Volleyball Challenge Week announced Monday. Nebraska will take on Missouri, while Penn State will battle Kentucky, bringing some of the nation’s premier volleyball programs to one of the most recognizable venues in sports. The matches will mark the first time volleyball has been played at Wrigley Field, creating a unique experience for teams and fans alike and adding a new chapter to one of the most recognizable venues in sports. Both outdoor matches will be broadcast live on FOX, with the first match scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, followed by an 8 p.m. CT start time for the second match. Ticket presale dates and times can be found in the table below. The general public on-sale will begin April 9. For more information on the two matches at Wrigley Field, visit www.cubs.com/bigtenvolleyball. Leading up to the Wrigley Field outdoor match on Sept. 6, the Huskers will also play a match at DePaul on Friday, Sept. 4 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Source: Huskers.com

The Top 10 Leading Passers in Nebraska Football History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien