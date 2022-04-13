Whatever Happened To Country Music Superstar Barbara Mandrell?

MORE: MAY 7, 2022: Mickey Gilley Dead at 86

She won too many awards to mention here. Seriously, it would take up a lot more space than we have.

But to kind of give you an idea, the awards had titles like "Most Promising Female Vocalist", "Top Female Vocalist", Favorite Country Female Artist", "Instrumentalist Of The Year", "Comedian Of The Year", "Single Of The Year", "Entertainer Of The Year" and "Country Music Hall Of Fame".

Oh, and by the way, her television variety show had 40 million viewers weekly.

Welcome to the world of Barbara Mandrell.

The Texas-born Barbara was raised in a musical family. Those of us who were privileged to experience her incredible career knew that, and it was especially showcased with her "Barbara Mandrell & The Mandrell Sisters" hit variety television show back in the early 1980s.

By that time Barbara was already a country music star, her breakthrough smash hit being "Sleeping Single In A Double Bed" in 1978.

She already had a half-dozen Top 10 hits by then, but it was "Sleeping Single In A Double Bed" that topped the chart and brought millions of people to the musical world of Barbara Mandrell.

And the hits just kept on coming. "If Loving You Is Wrong", "Fooled By A Feeling", "Years" and, well, so many more. Barbara's name was consistently at the top of the country music chart.

We haven't heard from Barbara now for quite a few years. In fact, her career was very nearly ended by a 1984 car accident. Following a lengthy recovery period, Barbara returned to recording and had several top 10 hits.

In 1997 Barbara announced her retirement from performing and recording. It was in 2009 that Barbara Mandrell received the ultimate country music honor. She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. And deservedly so.

Barbara is 73 years old (did you know her birthday is Christmas Day?). And I am happy to say I've played all those great Barbara hits through the years. I loved them then, and I love them still.

Wikipedia Contributed To This Article

