Whatever Happened To Country/Pop Music Star Juice Newton?

OK, first things first: No, Juice is not her real name. It's Judy. Judy Newton.

But Juice is the name we all knew, especially in the 1980's. And it didn't matter if you were listening to Country music, Pop music or Adult Contemporary music. Juice Newton was on all three, and in a big way.

The Lakehurst, New Jersey native scored sixteen Top 40 hit's in the 80's, with four of those topping the charts. Some called her Country. Some called her Pop. Others remember as Folk. And they were all right.

The hardcore Juice fans will remember Juice Newton and Silver Spur back in the 1970's.But for millions of others, it was in 1981 that they were introduced to her through her smash hit "Angel of the Morning", a song that was a massive hit in all those musical genre's mentioned above. Listen to this radio station and hear it, listen to that radio station and here it and then tune in to another and...there it was again.

Juice followed up "Angel of the Morning" with another huge hit "Queen of Hearts" and then the chart topping "The Sweetest Thing (I've Ever Known)". And it didn't stop. "Love's Been A Little Bit Hard On Me", "Break It To Me Gently", "You Make Me Want To Make You Mine"...you get the idea.

We loved Juice Newton. And I mean we country fans, we pop fans, we adult contemporary fans, all of us.

In 1985 Juice released her Old Flame album which contained six hits, including the duet with country star Eddie Rabbit "Both To Each Other".

So whatever happened to music star Juice Newton?

Well, you can catch up on Juice at her website here. It sounds like the 70 year old is doing great and continues to record. I don't know about you but I would LOVE to hear some new Juice Newton music!