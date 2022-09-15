Is Sioux Falls One of The Worst Cities for Country Music Fans?

Every year, multiple country artists perform huge shows throughout South Dakota and the Sioux Empire. You would think with the numerous country shows, Sioux Falls would be one of the best cities for country music fans. But think again!

There's a new study about 2022's Best Cities for Country Music Fans from a website called LawnStarter. The experts from LawnStarter compared 180 cities across the country for this survey. Sioux Falls is one of these cities listed.

LawnStarter analyzed these 180 cities "based on eight key factors, such as the number of country music festivals, access to performance venues, and the affordability of concert tickets." LawnStarter also gathered Google search data, the number of country music stations, and even took into account the country museums in the top cities.

There is some not-so-great news and all-right news. The not-so-great news is that Sioux Falls did not crack the top ten...or 20...or even 50. Here's the all-right news: Sioux Falls is ranked #121 on the 2022's Best Cities for Country Music Fans.

These are the cities that did end up in the top ten for the 2022's Best Cities for Country Music Fans. No surprise, Nashville takes home the top spot.

Nashville, Tennessee New York, New York Salt Lake City, Utah Atlanta, Georgia Charleston, South Carolina Chicago, Illinois Austin, Texas Richmond, Virginia Eugene, Oregon Denver, Colorado

Personally, I think the staff at LawnStarter overlooked Sioux Falls too easily. Country fans of the Sioux Empire are truly amazing! They always show up to the biggest country concerts in town!

If you want to look at the results of the survey, click here.