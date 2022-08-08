Travis Tritt To Play Swiftel Center In Brookings This Week

Coming off a night from the land of Harley, country music star Travis Tritt will roll across the state from the Sturgis motorcycle rally to the land of the Jackrabbits.

Tritt along with Aaron Lewis will take the stage at the Swiftel Center in Brookings, South Dakota Thursday, August 11.

Even three decades after Tritt launched his music career, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to stay true and relevant to country music fans across the globe. The Georgia native incorporated his lifelong influences of Southern rock, blues, and gospel into this country during a honky-tonk apprenticeship that led him to Warner Bros in 1989.

Tritt's albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, have amassed more than 30 million in career album sales, two GRAMMY® Awards, four CMA Awards, an invitation to become a member of the world’s famous Grand Ole Opry, and a devoted fan base that fills venues coast-to-coast.

Aaron Lewis grew up in Vermont, listening to his grandparents' country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum front-man and founder of Staind to return to his origins and since has quietly made an impact on country music without flexing to let everyone know what a big deal he is.

With a decade invested in a genre that’s seen him record with George Jones, Charlie Daniels, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Mickey Raphael, the Cox Family, Ben Haggard, and Dan Tyminski, and producer Buddy Cannon, he has claimed two #1 Billboard Country Album debuts for his albums Town Line and Sinner.

Lewis’ single “Am I The Only One,” debuted on Billboard’s #1 Hot Country Song,” only the 9th time a debut has topped the chart since 1958. The hard-touring, workingman’s star’s latest album Frayed at Both Ends was released in January of 2022, his most personal and unplugged work.

*Luke Lonien also contributed to this article.

