Former SDSU Standouts Ink Overseas Contracts

Selland signed a professional contract with BAXI Ferrol in Ferrol, Spain and will report to the team for the 2023-24 season later this year.

Ferrol is set to compete in the top level of the Spanish League during the upcoming season following a 27-3 mark in 2022-23.

"Myah has been a leader in her university of South Dakota State and is a very versatile player in attack, with a lot of capacity to generate in one-on-one and to the post, and her readings and ability to pass makes her teammates better," said Baxi Ferrol head coach Lino Lopez. "Her versatility allows her to defend exteriors and interiors, just like most of the team's players. This will be her first experience [in the league], but I'm sure that her personality, professionalism, and ambition will make her adapt very soon to the team and the league."

Selland graduated from SDSU as the program's second all-time leading scorer and also ranks in the top five in career rebounds and career assists for the Jackrabbits.

She was a two-time Summit League Player of the Year and averaged 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29 minutes per game in her senior campaign.

On the men's side, former Jackrabbit and recent South Dakota State graduate Matt Dentlinger is set to begin his professional basketball career as the SDSU forward has signed a contract for the upcoming 2023-24 season with the Geneva Lions based out of Geneva, Switzerland.

The Arcadia, Iowa, native completed a six-year span in Brookings this spring following a standout career in Yellow and Blue. Dentlinger was a two-time All-Summit League performer while claiming three Academic All-America awards. His senior campaign ended with averages of 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while starting in every game for the Jacks in 2022-23.

Dentlinger ended his time at South Dakota State with the program's most appearances by playing in 154 games. He finished tied for second in field goal percentage (60.8%), third in blocks (117), and 19th in points (1,300).

The Geneva Lions play in Switzerland's top division Swiss Basketball League. The Lions went 19-11 this past season and finished third in the regular season league table. They advanced to the league's playoff semifinals where they fell to Fribourg Olympic Basketball who currently are up 2-1 in the best-of-five championship finals. Dentlinger will head to Switzerland prior to the start of the Lions' 2023-24 season which opens at the beginning of October.

