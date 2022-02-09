Whatever Happened To Eddie Rabbitt?

The great Eddie Rabbit wasn't born in what might be called a 'hot bed of country music'. The son of Irish immigrants, Eddie was born in 1941 in Brooklyn, New York.

But what a country star this Brooklynite became!

Eddie first came to some national attention by being the writer of a huge Elvis hit, 'Kentucky Rain'. He also wrote one of Ronnie Milsap's biggest hits and his first of 35 Number One's, the 1974 smash 'Pure Love.'

And then Eddie had one of the biggest artist careers in country music history. Number One hits? Well, too many to list but I bet you've sung along with 'Every Which Way But Loose', 'Drivin' My Life Away', 'I Love A Rainy Night' and so many more.

So whatever happened to this great talent?

The world of Country Music was shocked when Eddie Rabbitt died of lung cancer in 1998 at the young age of 56. He had told very, very few people about his illness and much of the country music world and Nashville were truly shocked at the news.

Gone too soon, but what great music left to us by one of country music's all-time greats, the boy from Brooklyn, Eddie Rabbitt.

By the way, Eddie Rabbitt, with over 35 Top Ten hits including 15 Number One's, is not in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Why? I don't know, but it's shameful that this great talent isn't. We can only hope the 'powers that be' finally come to their senses and correct this mistake.