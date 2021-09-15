When and Where South Dakota’s Leaves Will Peak This Fall

When it comes to finding the best spots for leaf viewing in South Dakota, each and every year is a little different. However, there are some clues as to where the best spot for fall foliage will be this Autumn.

When will the perfect weekend be for a nice drive to enjoy the fall colors? According to Only In Your State, it'll be here before you know it.

If you happen to live in the West River part of the Mount Rushmore State, the optimal viewing time for Fall leaves is fast approaching. In fact, the colors are already beginning to appear around the Custer State Park area, and in parts of the Black Hills. But next weekend looks to be peak time in that area.

As we get closer to October, the leaves will begin to fall closer to our neck of the woods.

Only In Your State has the peak week for Fall Foliage in and around the Sioux Empire as the week of October 18.

After that, we will begin to see a gradual decline in the colors, until they're nothing but piles in the yard.

So where are the best places in the area to check out the leaves? Downtown Sioux Falls makes for a great urban spot, while Pallisades State Park is the perfect setting if you're up for a short drive.

Check out the full article from Only In Your State South Dakota here and find out exactly where your area will be peaking for Fall Foliage.