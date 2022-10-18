We may be divided as a country, but it seems there is one thing we can all agree on … pickleball.

The sport is the fastest growing in the country and is played by old and young alike. While pickleball has been around since the 1960s, it has exploded in popularity in the last few years.

We can't thank the pandemic for much but outdoor exercise and the rise of Sioux Falls pickleball courts was a benefit.

The number of people playing pickleball has increased by more than 35% since 2020, with more than 5 million people playing the paddle sport!

Where can I get into a league or play pickleball in Sioux Falls?

Well, for starters, there is a great website for beginners and experienced pickelballers: www.sfapickleball.org.

There is also a Facebook page dedicated to Sioux Falls Pickleball. In fact, last weekend Sioux Falls Pentagon Open Pickleball Tournament took place and you can check out all of the medalists and champions.

Here are some places to play in Sioux Falls according to SFPickleball:

ACTIVE GENERATIONS

AVERA HUMAN PERFORMANCE CENTER

FIRST CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH

GLORIA DEI LUTHERAN CHURCH

GREATLIFE WOODLAKE ATHLETIC CLUB

HUETHER FAMILY MATCH POINTE

SANFORD PENTAGON

TERRY REDLIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

And some nice outdoor fall play...

RIVERDALE PARK

LAUREL OAK PARK

MENLO PARK

ASPEN PARK in Brandon

If you're a beginner and would like to know how to get started, here are the rules and the need-to-know stuff.

Pickleball will cure the South Dakota winter blues and get some exercise at the same time.

