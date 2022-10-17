Why Is The Minnesota / Iowa Border Where It Is Now?

Why Is The Minnesota / Iowa Border Where It Is Now?

Why Is The Minnesota / Iowa Border Where It Is Now-Getty Thinkstock

Did you ever wonder why exactly is the Minnesota / Iowa border where it is today? Turns out there is a real reason.

Have you ever thought about why some states in the United States have the shape they have or why some are big while others are rather tiny?

Apparently, Iowa was supposed to be a much larger state than it ended up being.

MINNESOTA LAKES / IOWA CORN FIELDS-Getty Thinkstock
loading...

Author Mark Stein stated that the “most important influences that determined the shapes of the states were the American Revolution, the construction of railroads, the proposal for the Erie Canal, and the issue of slavery.”

Turns out that the drawing of the Minnesota / Iowa border was affected largely due to the issue of slavery.

IOWA STATE BIRD-GOLDFINCH / MINNESOTA STATE BIRD-LOON-Getty Thinkstock
loading...

According to USA Today, “Northerners wanted Iowa and other states in the area to be small and numerous to increase the number of anti-slavery senators from new states, while Southerners wanted the opposite.”

Eventually, there was a compromise that put Iowa's northern border and Minnesota's southern border where it is today.

Iowa's eastern edge runs along the Mississippi River while the western edge runs along the Missouri River.

IOWA CAPITAL BUILDING / MINNESOTA CAPITAL BUILDING-Getty Thinkstock
loading...

It was easy to decide Minnesota's southern border when it became a state in 1858.

Iowa's northern border had already been decided over a decade earlier when it became a state in 1846.

14 Grocery Shortages South Dakota May Deal With This Winter

It seems like grocery shopping has turned into a hit-and-miss experience across the Midwest. South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa have seen empty shelves next to fully stocked ones.

All the jelly you want, but no peanut butter, for example.

The fallout from the first year of the COVID pandemic is still with us. Add to that the effect of the war in Ukraine and weather disasters.

Disruptions to global shipping and the domestic supply chain mean that you may run into a situation where you don't know if all you need will be in stock. 

Winter 2022-2023 is looking to deal with several possible shortages of some grocery store favorites. 
Filed Under: Ben Davis, Iowa facts and history, Minnesota facts and history, Why Is The Minnesota / Iowa Border Where It Is Now
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls