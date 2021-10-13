The answer to the above question is - -their faces will light up with amazement, they'll be full of questions about what they see, and then they'll learn the answers.

Spooky Science gets underway at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 16, at the Kirby Science Discovery Center in the Washington Pavilion, downtown Sioux Falls, and the activities don't end until 5 PM. You can stay all day or just until you and the kids wear out!

Kids can show off their delightful or frightful Halloween costumes (adults can also strut their stuff in costume) while having all kinds of hands-on fun with Boo Bubbles, Squishy Slime, building blocks, life-size dinosaurs, and more!

Speaking of dinosaurs, Washington Pavilion mascot Radley Rex could stop by and let kids know just how interesting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) subjects are!

The USD Center Brain and Behavior Research is bringing a wiggly, jiggly Jell-O brain, to explore. And for the first time at Spooky Science - - South Dakota Ghostbusters, paranormal investigators will be there with their equipment, and share stories about their adventures.

All the kids will get a bag of Halloween treats to bring home after their day of education, celebration, and exploration!

Tickets are available at the Pavilion on the day of the event, or online. They're $14 (plus tax) for adults, $10 (plus tax) for kids ages 3-17, and for kids 2 and under and members - it is absolutely free. (Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.)

For more information about what's happening at Spooky Science, stop into the Pavilion, located at 301 N. Main Avenue, downtown, or call them at 605-367-6000.

