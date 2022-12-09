Remember When Will Ferrell Made Beer Commercials in Davenport?

The 90s saw the rise of SNL alum Will Ferrell, who apparently decided to call up Old Milwaukee for some pro-bono work, which led him to Davenport.

"Will Ferrell approached Old Milwaukee about creating ads because he's a big fan of the brand," Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Pabst Brewing Co. told Ad Week. "We gave him the freedom to pursue his creative vision and produce these spots with a local vibe."

It's not clear why Davenport was where he ended up. Perhaps it's the beautiful views of the Mississippi River, perhaps its because they know our area's blue-collar population helps keep the beer industry alive, or maybe he just loved Old Mil and this is where they wanted to advertise.

One thing's for sure, the spots only ran in the Quad Cities, and what's more attention-grabbing than one of the biggest stars of the time appearing in front of the Davenport sign?

And then, another of him in the water at what appears to be near Credit Island, doing some "Hand Fishing." He doesn't catch any catfish, but he did "catch this little piece of America."

"I know you remember this, Davenport."

Then, another from the same area, where he's fishing from a log.

"When I'm not too busy being a big-time Hollywood phony, I like to come out here to Davenport, crack open an ice-cold Old Milwaukee," Ferrell says before admitting he's never been to Davenport, but it's something he'd like to do.

And finally, the fourth commercial many of us knew about, but many of us didn't, shows Ferrell in the Cedar Street Inn, a small bar at the base of Cedar Street, recognizable for its size and green color.

This one's a little hard to hear, but it's the only upload I could find. Ferrell comments on the worries of China "kicking our butt," but then he finds "The Cedar" and where they have Old Milwaukee in cans.

It was a fun thing to see pop up on your TV from time to time, and maybe some day we'll see some re-air.