William Byron Wins Daytona 500 Under Caution
The goal was obvious to William Byron: put the No. 24 Chevrolet in victory lane in the 2024 Daytona 500 to launch Hendrick Motorsports' 40th anniversary season.
The emotion he heard over his radio from crew chief Rudy Fugle confirmed Byron had just won the biggest race of his career.
"Well, no one told me. And Rudy was crying on the radio, so I was like 'Dude, I hope he's crying for good reason,'" Byron said. "I guess he was a ball of emotion there, and so I was like 'Did we actually win or not?'"
The last Hendrick driver to win the Daytona 500 was Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2014.
The ninth Daytona 500 win for Hendrick Motorsports tied the team with Petty Enterprises for most in NASCAR history.
