Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Wins First Daytona 500, Record 212 Laps

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has had a roller-coaster career in which he had to fight to keep a job, lost his seat at a NASCAR powerhouse team, and opened his 14th season mired in a five-year losing streak.

To say this Daytona 500 was a milestone race was an understatement -- for Stenhouse and for NASCAR.

Stenhouse won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution on Sunday in the longest running of "The Great American Race.'' The two overtimes pushed the 65th running of the event to a record 212 laps -- a dozen laps beyond the scheduled distance and a whopping 530 miles.

Stenhouse's win for JTG Daugherty Racing was the third of his career. JTG is the first single-car team to win the Daytona 500 since Wood Brothers Racing did it with Trevor Bayne in 2011.

Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano finished second in a Ford for Team Penske, which won the race last year with Austin Cindric.

Christopher Bell was third in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and followed by Chris Buescher in a Ford for RFK Racing and pole sitter Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports in a Chevrolet. It marked the first time the pole sitter has finished in the top five since Bill Elliott in 2001.