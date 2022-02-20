UPDATE SUNDAY 3:50 PM:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for many parts of South Dakota and Minnesota, including the city of Sioux Falls, in effect from 6:00 PM Monday (February 21) until 6:00 PM Tuesday. The cities of Brookings, Mitchell, and Huron South Dakota are also part of the Advisory (Full Text of the Advisory below).

Two to five inches of snow is expected in the advisory area. Snow is expected to fall through the day Monday into Tuesday. Winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour are also expected. Plan for difficult driving conditions.

Freezing drizzle is also possible before the snow picks up on Monday.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 322 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 IAZ001-012-MNZ071-072-080-081-089-097-098-SDZ038>040-050-052>067- 210530- /O.NEW.KFSD.WW.Y.0007.220222T0000Z-220223T0000Z/ Lyon-Sioux-Lincoln-Murray-Cottonwood-Nobles-Pipestone-Rock-Beadle- Kingsbury-Brookings-Gregory-Jerauld-Sanborn-Miner-Lake-Moody- Brule-Aurora-Davison-Hanson-McCook-Minnehaha-Charles Mix-Douglas- Hutchinson-Turner- 322 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas along and south of I-90, and mainly east of I-29, could also see some patchy freezing drizzle develop ahead of the snow Monday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

UPDATE SUNDAY 2/20/22 7:00AM:

A cold front is expected to sweep through the Upper Midwest later in the day on Sunday. The front will end Sioux Falls' brief visit from spring.

The National Weather Service is predicting that the cold front will drop temperatures and bring in snowy conditions Monday. Estimates as of 7:30 PM Saturday show two to five inches possible for the Sioux Falls area.

"* ISSUED 730 pm SATURDAY EVENING * - Snowfall will be a long-duration, light to occasionally moderate nature from Monday into Tuesday. This image represents the most likely range for snowfall AT THIS POINT. Uncertainty remains, with the latest trends shifting potential for greater amount a bit northward. It does appear that most areas will see accumulating snowfall, and there is also higher confidence in brisk northerly winds allowing for periods of blowing/drifting snowfall resulting in hazardous visibility." - NWS Sioux Falls

Bitterly cold temperatures are also for cast for this coming week. with highs in the single digits starting Tuesday.

