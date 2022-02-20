Cold and Up to 5 Five Inches of Snow Possible For Sioux Falls

Cold and Up to 5 Five Inches of Snow Possible For Sioux Falls

Getty/Thinkstock

UPDATE SUNDAY 3:50 PM:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for many parts of South Dakota and Minnesota, including the city of Sioux Falls, in effect from 6:00 PM Monday (February 21) until 6:00 PM Tuesday. The cities of Brookings, Mitchell, and Huron South Dakota are also part of the Advisory (Full Text of the Advisory below).

Two to five inches of snow is expected in the advisory area. Snow is expected to fall through the day Monday into Tuesday. Winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour are also expected. Plan for difficult driving conditions.

Freezing drizzle is also possible before the snow picks up on Monday.

MORE WINTER INFO FROM RESULTS TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD
322 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

IAZ001-012-MNZ071-072-080-081-089-097-098-SDZ038>040-050-052>067-
210530-
/O.NEW.KFSD.WW.Y.0007.220222T0000Z-220223T0000Z/
Lyon-Sioux-Lincoln-Murray-Cottonwood-Nobles-Pipestone-Rock-Beadle-
Kingsbury-Brookings-Gregory-Jerauld-Sanborn-Miner-Lake-Moody-
Brule-Aurora-Davison-Hanson-McCook-Minnehaha-Charles Mix-Douglas-
Hutchinson-Turner-
322 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,
  with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as
  35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
  southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest
  Minnesota. This includes the tribal lands of the Yankton Sioux
  Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
  snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
  cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite
  on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas along and south of I-90, and mainly
  east of I-29, could also see some patchy freezing drizzle
  develop ahead of the snow Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

 

UPDATE SUNDAY 2/20/22 7:00AM:

MORE WINTER INFO FROM RESULTS TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

 

A cold front is expected to sweep through the Upper Midwest later in the day on Sunday. The front will end Sioux Falls' brief visit from spring.

The National Weather Service is predicting that the cold front will drop temperatures and bring in snowy conditions Monday. Estimates as of 7:30 PM Saturday show two to five inches possible for the Sioux Falls area.

Get our free mobile app

"* ISSUED 730 pm SATURDAY EVENING * - Snowfall will be a long-duration, light to occasionally moderate nature from Monday into Tuesday. This image represents the most likely range for snowfall AT THIS POINT. Uncertainty remains, with the latest trends shifting potential for greater amount a bit northward. It does appear that most areas will see accumulating snowfall, and there is also higher confidence in brisk northerly winds allowing for periods of blowing/drifting snowfall resulting in hazardous visibility." - NWS Sioux Falls

Bitterly cold temperatures are also for cast for this coming week. with highs in the single digits starting Tuesday.

MORE FROM RESULTS TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Filed Under: Sioux Falls, Weather
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top