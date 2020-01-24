Baby Boomer Memory Lane: Less Filling! Tastes Great!

In the 1970's and 1980's people who hated sports would watch football games, baseball games, basketball games for one reason.

Who would be in the new 'Less Filling...Tastes Great' commercial?

It seemed that everybody who was anybody in sports (and sometimes, outside of sports) were the Miller Lite TV commercials. And they'd argue about the true virtue of the beer.

Just a few of the names that appeared were people like George Steinbrenner and Billy Martin (who had a famously long history of, well, disagreeing), boxer Joe Frazier, baseballer Boog Powell, personalities from Bob Uecker to Rodney Dangerfield, former pro footballers Ray Nitschke, Ben Davidson, oh and the two football turned 'tennis stars' Bubba Smith and Dick Butkus.

So did the campaign result in more beer sales? I don't know, don't really care. But I will say this, looking at the old commercial does bring a smile to my face and a memory to my mind.