When you begin your daily trolling adventure on social media and the internet, you have to wonder where do these people find this stuff. And, is it real?

Get our free mobile app

You may begin the search for anything related to Sioux Falls or South Dakota. Facebook and Twitter may be the resources you choose.

Yes, we have our share of oddities here in the Sioux Empire. But our neighboring cities are also seeing their own.

Hats off to our colleagues in the Townsquare Media family for their contributions.

Below is a great example of some of the most bizarre, crazy, stupid, and hard-to-believe stories that we produced for you this week.