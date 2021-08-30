15-Year-Old Mitchell, South Dakota Girl Accidentally Shot In Head

According to Dakota News Now Police in Mitchell have reported that a girl was shot in the head on Sunday.

The Mitchell Police say the 15-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the 200 block of North Duff Avenue.

Google Maps

The shooting was Sunday afternoon. First responders found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head.

Get our free mobile app

The Mitchell Police refer to the gunshot as being the result of a negligent firearm discharge by another juvenile.

The weapon that was found at the scene of the shooting was later confirmed to have been a weapon that was stolen in a vehicle burglary earlier in the night.

Police could not currently specify the extent of the girl's injuries. Any charges filed in this investigation will be handled in the juvenile court system.