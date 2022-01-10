15,000 Pounds Of Iowa Beef Sticks Being Recalled

If you are a fan of Beef Sticks you'll want to check your pantry or freezer for these Iowa Smokehouse sticks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced there has been a recall of “Iowa Smokehouse Original Smoked Beef Sticks”.

The reason for the food recall is not due to contamination but a misbranding or mislabeling that could lead to allergic reactions for anyone with a sensitivity to milk products.

Abbyland Foods, Inc. out of Abbotsford, Wisconsin is recalling approximately 14,976 pounds of beef sticks due to the misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The beef sticks contain milk which is not declared on the product label and is a known allergen for some.

The smoked beef sticks were produced between Nov. 15 and Nov. 17, 2021. The recall is for 2-lb. clear plastic packages containing “IOWA SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL SMOKED BEEF STICKS” and sell-by dates of 11/15/2022 or 11/17/2022 represented on the label.

The products are subject to recall bear establishment number 1633B on the package below the sell-by date.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints of cheese in the product and reported the event to FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some beef sticks may be in consumers' pantries or refrigerators.

If you find any of these beef sticks you are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

