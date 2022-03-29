2022 Women’s Final Four is Set, Three No. 1 Seeds

After a double-overtime thriller in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the second-seeded UConn Huskies will join the South Carolina Gamecocks, Stanford Cardinal, and Louisville Cardinals in the national semifinals.

The Huskies, who knocked off the top-seeded NC State Wolfpack with a thrilling 91-87 double-overtime victory on Monday, punched their ticket to a 14th consecutive Final Four. It was the first double-overtime game in the Elite Eight or later in the history of the NCAA women's basketball tournament, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. The game featured nine ties and 13 lead changes by the time the final buzzer sounded. "It's one of the best games I've ever been a part of since I've been at UConn," said coach Geno Auriemma, who has guided the Huskies to 22 Final Fours overall. The Huskies will face No. 1 seed Stanford at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

With 5 minutes, 40 seconds left, Michigan's women's basketball team was within two points of Louisville with a trip to the Final Four on the line. But that's when the Cardinals' defense slammed the door shut on the Wolverines' hopes.

Louisville, the top seed in the Wichita Regional, held off a gritty third-seeded Michigan team that was making its first appearance in the Elite Eight. With the 62-50 victory, the Cardinals head to their fourth Final Four.

Sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith, led the Cardinals with 22 points Monday. She is the first Louisville women's player to have four consecutive 20-point games in the NCAA tournament.

Louisville will face No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in Friday's first semifinal (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Target Center in Minneapolis.