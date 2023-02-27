South Carolina Women’s Hoops No. 1 For 36th Straight Week

After a week of upsets that saw 15 ranked teams lose, South Carolina remained the lone unbeaten school.

The Gamecocks ran their streak to 36 consecutive weeks atop the Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll, matching Louisiana Tech for the second-longest run in the history of the poll, which dates to 1976.

South Carolina (29-0) finished the regular season unbeaten and was back to being a unanimous choice at No. 1 in the national media poll released Monday. The Gamecocks trail only UConn (51 weeks) for the longest consecutive streak atop the Top 25.

Although the Gamecocks won both of their games last week and enter the SEC tournament as the No. 1 seed, the rankings got a big reshuffling.

Indiana, which lost at the buzzer to then-No. 6 Iowa on Caitlin Clark's 3-pointer Sunday, remained No. 2. Utah jumped up five places to No. 3 after beating then-No. 3 Stanford to clinch a share of the Pac-12 title. It's Utah's best ranking ever. The Cardinal dropped to sixth.

LSU and Maryland rounded out the top five.

AP Women's Top 25 basketball rankings

First-place votes in parentheses.

1. South Carolina (28) 29-0

2. Indiana 26-2

3. Utah 25-3

4. LSU 27-1

5. Maryland 24-5

6. Stanford 27-4

7. Iowa 23-6

8. Virginia Tech 24-4

9. UConn 25-5

10. Notre Dame 24-4

11. Villanova 25-5

12. Texas 22-7

13. Duke 24-5

14. Ohio St. 23-6

15. Gonzaga 27-3

16. Oklahoma 22-5

17. Michigan 21-8

18. North Carolina 20-9

19. UCLA 22-8

20. Colorado 22-7

21. Arizona 21-8

22. UNLV 27-2

23. Iowa St. 18-8

24. Middle Tennessee 23-4

25. South Florida 25-5