Iowa State Climbs, Creighton Falls Out of Latest AP Top 25

The Iowa State Cyclones have officially survived their regular season rough patch and climbed in the latest AP Top 25.

Another area program, the Creighton Blue Jays fell out of the rankings after a week that concluded with a close loss to St. John's.

The Blue Jays had previously been #24 in the rankings.

Here's a look at the latest poll:

Associated Press Men's Top 25

First-place votes in parentheses

TeamRecord
1. Auburn (59)23-2
2. Florida (1)22-3
3. Duke22-3
4. Alabama21-4
5. Houston21-4
6. Tennessee21-5
7. Texas A&M20-5
8. Iowa State20-5
9. Texas Tech20-5
10. St. John's22-4
11. Wisconsin20-5
12. Michigan20-5
13. Purdue19-7
14. Michigan State20-5
15. Missouri19-6
16. Marquette19-6
17. Kentucky17-8
18. Clemson21-5
19. Arizona17-8
20. Maryland20-6
21. Mississippi State18-7
22. Memphis21-5
23. Kansas17-8
24. Ole Miss19-7
25. Louisville20-6

Others receiving votesNew Mexico 117, Saint Mary's 63, UCLA 56, Creighton 27, Illinois 22, UConn 20, George Mason 15, Gonzaga 14, High Point 1

It's a two-spot jump this week for the Iowa State Cyclones, who have answered a three-game losing skid with three consecutive wins over the past two weeks. The Cyclones are 20-5 and are currently 4th in the Big 12 standings.

Source: ESPN.com - AP Top 25

