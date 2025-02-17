Iowa State Climbs, Creighton Falls Out of Latest AP Top 25

The Iowa State Cyclones have officially survived their regular season rough patch and climbed in the latest AP Top 25.

Another area program, the Creighton Blue Jays fell out of the rankings after a week that concluded with a close loss to St. John's.

The Blue Jays had previously been #24 in the rankings.

Here's a look at the latest poll:

Associated Press Men's Top 25 First-place votes in parentheses

Team Record 1. Auburn (59) 23-2 2. Florida (1) 22-3 3. Duke 22-3 4. Alabama 21-4 5. Houston 21-4 6. Tennessee 21-5 7. Texas A&M 20-5 8. Iowa State 20-5 9. Texas Tech 20-5 10. St. John's 22-4 11. Wisconsin 20-5 12. Michigan 20-5 13. Purdue 19-7 14. Michigan State 20-5 15. Missouri 19-6 16. Marquette 19-6 17. Kentucky 17-8 18. Clemson 21-5 19. Arizona 17-8 20. Maryland 20-6 21. Mississippi State 18-7 22. Memphis 21-5 23. Kansas 17-8 24. Ole Miss 19-7 25. Louisville 20-6

Others receiving votes: New Mexico 117, Saint Mary's 63, UCLA 56, Creighton 27, Illinois 22, UConn 20, George Mason 15, Gonzaga 14, High Point 1

It's a two-spot jump this week for the Iowa State Cyclones, who have answered a three-game losing skid with three consecutive wins over the past two weeks. The Cyclones are 20-5 and are currently 4th in the Big 12 standings.

Source: ESPN.com - AP Top 25

