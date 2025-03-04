Ranked Rabbits! South Dakota State Finally Earns Spot in Top 25

Ranked Rabbits! South Dakota State Finally Earns Spot in Top 25

Contributing Authors:
Getty Images

South Dakota State Jackrabbit Women's Basketball just completed their third straight undefeated regular season within the Summit League, and they've finally cracked the AP Top 25 in one of the final polls of the season.

The Jackrabbit Women at 26-3 are #25 in this week's poll from the Associated Press.

The Jackrabbits are gearing up for the Summit League Tournament this week in Sioux Falls. Their first game will be Thursday afternoon, as they await the winner of the 8-9 play in game on Wednesday evening.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the latest poll:

AP women's basketball Top 25

First-place votes in parentheses:

TeamRecord
1. Texas (25)29-2
2. USC (6)26-2
3. UConn28-3
4. UCLA27-2
5. South Carolina27-3
6. Notre Dame25-4
7. NC State24-5
8. TCU28-3
9. LSU27-4
10. Oklahoma23-6
11. Duke23-7
12. Kentucky22-6
13. Ohio State24-5
14. North Carolina25-6
15. Maryland23-6
16. West Virginia23-6
17. Baylor25-6
18. Tennessee21-8
19. Alabama23-7
20. Kansas State25-6
21. Oklahoma State24-5
22. Florida State23-7
23. Creighton24-5
24. Michigan State21-8
25. South Dakota State26-3

The Jackrabbits have been firmly entrenched in the 'receiving votes' category all season in the AP Poll, and this is their first appearance in the Top 25 this year.

Here's what ESPN had to say about the Jacks:

South Dakota State entered the poll for the first time this season, coming in at No. 25. It's the first time the Jackrabbits are ranked since the preseason poll in 2022. The team went 16-0 in conference play and have gone undefeated in the Summit League three straight years. The Jackrabbits have won 63 straight regular-season conference games and are 81-1 dating back to the beginning of the 2020-21 season. The team's only three losses this season came to Duke, Georgia Tech and Texas.

For the latest on Jackrabbit Women's Basketball, visit the official site here.

For a look at this year's Summit League Tournament brackets and schedules, click here.

Source: ESPN.com - AP Top 25

Recent Dakota Marker History Between NDSU and SDSU

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota

South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous:
Filed Under: Aaron Johnston, AP Top 25, Brookings, go jacks, Jacks, SD, SDSU Jackrabbits, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Summit League, Summit League Tournament, wbb, Women's Basketball
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls