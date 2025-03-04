Ranked Rabbits! South Dakota State Finally Earns Spot in Top 25

South Dakota State Jackrabbit Women's Basketball just completed their third straight undefeated regular season within the Summit League, and they've finally cracked the AP Top 25 in one of the final polls of the season.

The Jackrabbit Women at 26-3 are #25 in this week's poll from the Associated Press.

The Jackrabbits are gearing up for the Summit League Tournament this week in Sioux Falls. Their first game will be Thursday afternoon, as they await the winner of the 8-9 play in game on Wednesday evening.

Here's a look at the latest poll:

AP women's basketball Top 25 First-place votes in parentheses:

Team Record 1. Texas (25) 29-2 2. USC (6) 26-2 3. UConn 28-3 4. UCLA 27-2 5. South Carolina 27-3 6. Notre Dame 25-4 7. NC State 24-5 8. TCU 28-3 9. LSU 27-4 10. Oklahoma 23-6 11. Duke 23-7 12. Kentucky 22-6 13. Ohio State 24-5 14. North Carolina 25-6 15. Maryland 23-6 16. West Virginia 23-6 17. Baylor 25-6 18. Tennessee 21-8 19. Alabama 23-7 20. Kansas State 25-6 21. Oklahoma State 24-5 22. Florida State 23-7 23. Creighton 24-5 24. Michigan State 21-8 25. South Dakota State 26-3

The Jackrabbits have been firmly entrenched in the 'receiving votes' category all season in the AP Poll, and this is their first appearance in the Top 25 this year.

Here's what ESPN had to say about the Jacks:

South Dakota State entered the poll for the first time this season, coming in at No. 25. It's the first time the Jackrabbits are ranked since the preseason poll in 2022. The team went 16-0 in conference play and have gone undefeated in the Summit League three straight years. The Jackrabbits have won 63 straight regular-season conference games and are 81-1 dating back to the beginning of the 2020-21 season. The team's only three losses this season came to Duke, Georgia Tech and Texas.

For the latest on Jackrabbit Women's Basketball, visit the official site here.

For a look at this year's Summit League Tournament brackets and schedules, click here.

Source: ESPN.com - AP Top 25

