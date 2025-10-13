It was another unpredictable weekend of college football, and we have a lot of change this week in the latest poll, and the coaching ranks.

The big news item of the week is the firing of longtime Penn State Head Coach James Franklin after the team's latest loss to Northwestern.

The AP Top 25 keeps chugging along, and we had a newly-minted Top 25 to dissect, as well.

Here's a look at the latest poll:

School Rec. LW 1. Ohio State (50) 6-0 1 2. Miami (13) 5-0 2 3. Indiana (3) 6-0 7 4. Texas A&M 6-0 5 5. Ole Miss 6-0 4 6. Alabama 5-1 8 7. Texas Tech 6-0 9 8. Oregon 5-1 3 9. Georgia 5-1 10 10. LSU 5-1 11 11. Tennessee 5-1 12 12. Georgia Tech 6-0 13 13. Notre Dame 4-2 16 14. Oklahoma 5-1 6 15. BYU 6-0 18 16. Missouri 5-1 14 17. Vanderbilt 5-1 20 18. Virginia 5-1 19 19. South Florida 5-1 24 20. USC 5-1 NR 21. Texas 4-2 NR 22. Memphis 6-0 23 23. Utah 5-1 NR 24. Cincinnati 5-1 NR 25. Nebraska 5-1 NR

Others receiving votes: Illinois 113, Michigan 73, Washington 36, UNLV 30, Navy 11, Mississippi State 8, Tulane 2, San Diego State 2

Next up for the Huskers is a road test at Minnesota, a 7:00 kickoff time on Saturday night from Minneapolis.

