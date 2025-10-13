Indiana Jumps to #3, Nebraska Ranked in Latest AP CFB Top 25

Indiana Jumps to #3, Nebraska Ranked in Latest AP CFB Top 25

Contributing Authors:
Getty Images - Canva

It was another unpredictable weekend of college football, and we have a lot of change this week in the latest poll, and the coaching ranks.

The big news item of the week is the firing of longtime Penn State Head Coach James Franklin after the team's latest loss to Northwestern.

The AP Top 25 keeps chugging along, and we had a newly-minted Top 25 to dissect, as well.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the latest poll:

SchoolRec.LW
1. Ohio State (50)6-01
2. Miami (13)5-02
3. Indiana (3)6-07
4. Texas A&M6-05
5. Ole Miss6-04
6. Alabama5-18
7. Texas Tech6-09
8. Oregon5-13
9. Georgia5-110
10. LSU5-111
11. Tennessee5-112
12. Georgia Tech6-013
13. Notre Dame4-216
14. Oklahoma5-16
15. BYU6-018
16. Missouri5-114
17. Vanderbilt5-120
18. Virginia5-119
19. South Florida5-124
20. USC5-1NR
21. Texas4-2NR
22. Memphis6-023
23. Utah5-1NR
24. Cincinnati5-1NR
25. Nebraska5-1NR

Others receiving votes: Illinois 113, Michigan 73, Washington 36, UNLV 30, Navy 11, Mississippi State 8, Tulane 2, San Diego State 2

Next up for the Huskers is a road test at Minnesota, a 7:00 kickoff time on Saturday night from Minneapolis.

Source: ESPN.com - AP Top 25

The Top 10 NFL Career Rushing Leaders

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Filed Under: AP Top 25, Big 10, Big Ten, College Football, Huskers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Rankings, ranks
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls