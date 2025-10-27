Another wild weekend in college football has come and gone, and another marquee program made the costly decision to fire its Head Coach.

The LSU Tigers are letting go of Brian Kelly as of Sunday, and they will reportedly pony up roughly 54 million dollars in a buyout of the veteran coach's contract.

There was not a ton of change at the top of the AP Top 25 this week, but there are four new teams in the rankings.

Get our free mobile app

Per ESPN.com:

Associated Press Top 25 The top 25 teams in the AP college football poll, released Sunday (first-place votes in parentheses).

Team Rec. LW 1. Ohio State (54) 7-0 1 2. Indiana (11) 8-0 2 3. Texas A&M (1) 8-0 3 4. Alabama 7-1 4 5. Georgia 6-1 5 6. Oregon 7-1 6 7. Ole Miss 7-1 8 8. Georgia Tech 8-0 7 9. Vanderbilt 7-1 10 10. Miami 6-1 9 10. BYU 8-0 11 12. Notre Dame 5-2 12 13. Texas Tech 7-1 14 14. Tennessee 6-2 17 15. Virginia 7-1 16 16. Louisville 6-1 19 17. Cincinnati 7-1 21 18. Oklahoma 6-2 13 19. Missouri 6-2 15 20. Texas 6-2 22 21. Michigan 6-2 25 22. Houston 7-1 NR 23. USC 5-2 NR 24. Utah 6-2 NR 25. Memphis 7-1 NR

Others receiving votes: Navy 86, Tulane 59, Washington 46, Iowa 27, South Florida 22, San Diego State 14, LSU 11, James Madison 9, North Texas 4, Illinois 3, Pittsburgh 1

Source: ESPN.com - AP Top 25