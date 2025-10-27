CFP Field Continues to Take Shape in Latest AP CFB Top 25

CFP Field Continues to Take Shape in Latest AP CFB Top 25

Another wild weekend in college football has come and gone, and another marquee program made the costly decision to fire its Head Coach.

The LSU Tigers are letting go of Brian Kelly as of Sunday, and they will reportedly pony up roughly 54 million dollars in a buyout of the veteran coach's contract.

There was not a ton of change at the top of the AP Top 25 this week, but there are four new teams in the rankings.

Per ESPN.com:

Associated Press Top 25

The top 25 teams in the AP college football poll, released Sunday (first-place votes in parentheses).

TeamRec.LW
1. Ohio State (54)7-01
2. Indiana (11)8-02
3. Texas A&M (1)8-03
4. Alabama7-14
5. Georgia6-15
6. Oregon7-16
7. Ole Miss7-18
8. Georgia Tech8-07
9. Vanderbilt7-110
10. Miami6-19
10. BYU8-011
12. Notre Dame5-212
13. Texas Tech7-114
14. Tennessee6-217
15. Virginia7-116
16. Louisville6-119
17. Cincinnati7-121
18. Oklahoma6-213
19. Missouri6-215
20. Texas6-222
21. Michigan6-225
22. Houston7-1NR
23. USC5-2NR
24. Utah6-2NR
25. Memphis7-1NR

Others receiving votes: Navy 86, Tulane 59, Washington 46, Iowa 27, South Florida 22, San Diego State 14, LSU 11, James Madison 9, North Texas 4, Illinois 3, Pittsburgh 1

Source: ESPN.com - AP Top 25

