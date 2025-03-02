Deebo to DC: Commanders Land Niners Playmaker in Trade

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to send standout wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday night.

Like any trade agreed to now, this deal cannot be processed until the new league year begins March 12. As part of the trade, Washington is taking on the remainder of Samuel's contract and paying his full $17.55 million salary for the 2025 season, sources told Schefter.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was part of the trade discussion between the Commanders and 49ers this week as they executed the Samuel deal, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler later Saturday. Ultimately, Allen, who is due $16.4 million, was not included.

For the Commanders, they have added another weapon for quarterback Jayden Daniels, trading for a former All-Pro wide receiver. The move ended an often productive but at times tumultuous six-year run for Samuel with San Francisco.

San Francisco will absorb a $31,550,012 dead money hit on this year's salary cap. Samuel, who has one year remaining on his contract, will count $17.5 million on Washington's salary cap. It's possible the Commanders extend his deal.

Selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, Samuel instantly became a favorite of coach Kyle Shanahan, who maximized Samuel's versatile skill set by lining him up all over the field and getting him the ball in a variety of ways. In his first six years, Samuel has 4,792 receiving yards and 1,143 rushing yards. In the past four years, he has rushed for 958 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching 244 passes for 3,599 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He had a dominant 2021 season, nearly carrying the 49ers' offense to the Super Bowl. He had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns before the Niners came up short in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Following that All-Pro season, Samuel made his first trade request as he and the Niners were embroiled in a contract dispute. San Francisco fielded offers for Samuel at the 2022 NFL draft but didn't get anything near what it wanted and signed him to a three-year, $71.5 million extension.

Samuel has struggled to regain that form, averaging 56 receptions for 731.3 receiving yards and four touchdowns with 40 carries for 197.7 yards and three touchdowns over the past three seasons.

He made public his latest trade request, telling Schefter on Super Bowl Sunday of his desire to play elsewhere. 49ers general manager John Lynch said at the scouting combine they would honor that request.

Samuel joins a team that is aware of his talent. Commanders general manager Adam Peters was an assistant general manager in San Francisco when the team drafted Samuel. Peters left the organization after last season to join Washington.

Also, Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn was 49ers' assistant head coach/running backs in 2022-23.

Washington's offense ranked fifth in scoring and seventh in yards last season -- the first time it has finished top 10 in both categories since 2012 -- leading the team to the NFC Championship Game.

But four of the Commanders top six receivers from 2024 are pending free agents.

They also lacked a consistent second option alongside Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Multiple players filled that role last season: Noah Brown, Dyami Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus. All three are potential free agents.

Washington averaged 5.1 yards after the catch last season, ranking 21st. Samuel has excelled on underneath routes and averages 9.0 yards after the catch for his career.

That should help Daniels, who was the runaway Offensive Rookie of the Year. He threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Samuel finished 2024 with 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, both career lows (save for a 2020 season in which he played just seven games). He dealt with calf, wrist, oblique and rib injuries and had an illness that cost him two games and parts of others.

Perhaps most alarming for the Niners was Samuel's rushing production dropped dramatically. After averaging 6.2 yards per carry when he emerged as the Niners' "wide back" in 2021, he managed just 3.2 yards per carry in 2024.