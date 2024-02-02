Former Minnesota QB Lands Exciting Gig Post NFL Career

Teddy Bridgewater had a very successful NFL career.

It may not have played out exactly the way the Minnesota Vikings or Bridgewater had hoped, but it was a success, nonetheless.

Bridgewater, who was a first-round pick of the Vikings in the 2014 NFL Draft, played in Minnesota for a total of four seasons.

Now, after calling it a career after his Detroit Lions fell in the NFC Title Game, the veteran has a new gig.

According to Pro Football Talk, Bridgewater is returning to his roots in retirement:

According to The Portal 305, Bridgewater has been named the head coach of his Alma mater, Miami Northwestern High School.

It's big news for Bridgewater, who according to Wikipedia, had the field at his alma mater named after him following his prep success.

Bridgewater finished his NFL career officially last week, and concluded with a 33-32 record a starter, 15,120 passing yards, and 75 passing touchdowns.

Bridgewater suited up for the Vikings, Saints, Panthers, Broncos, Dolphins, and lastly, the Detroit Lions.

Well done, Teddy.

