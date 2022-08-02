5 Things You Should Never Leave in Your Car on a Hot Day

The temperatures are rocketing into the triple digits this week in Sioux Falls and air conditioning will be our best friend. If you're lucky enough to grab one of the few shady spots a parking lot has to offer, you're having a great day. If your vehicle is out in the sun all day when temps hit 102, there are some things you don't want to leave in your car.

We've all been there. Has your kid ever left a half-full chocolate milk in the backseat? Speaking from experience that car needs a Glade and perhaps a priest. Here's a few others: I have learned from personal experience - well, 4 out of the 5.

Dairy products: As mentioned above, the curdling begins quicker than you think. You'll be driving home in a dumpster with seats.

Chocolate candy: If M&M's melt in your hand - and they will - what do you think will happen when the car hits 125 degrees? You'll have a pool of chocolate large enough to make Willy Wonka proud.

Candles: Have you ever tried to get melted wax out of upholstery? I have thanks to my wife's visit to a mall candle shop. I tried the ice bag and rubbing alcohol trick but it still left a stain.

Aerosol cans: You do know that after aerosol cans get to a certain temperature the gasses build up and can result in an explosion, right? It has not happened to me but know of others that experienced it.

Soda/Beer: Carbonated beverages can and will explode in hot temperatures.

Officer: Have you been drinking?

Me: No

Officer: Then why does your vehicle smell like a brewery?

Me: You see, I left a 6 pack of Coors on the seat and went into work.

Officer: How many exploded?

Me: All of them I think.

