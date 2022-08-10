A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?

In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones.

So what's the catch? I can't really find one. The listing agent doesn't disclose any issues in the description and the pictures below show that the home could use some updating, but nothing unusual. Besides the 1970s dark paneling, it actually looks to be in great shape.

Get our free mobile app

About the price; it's recently been lowered by $62,000 and is nearly $100.000 lower than when it was first listed in October of 2021. These must be some motivated sellers.

Fergus Falls Home